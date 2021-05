As teased, HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails have just released a collaborative single. It's called "ISN'T EVERYONE," and it's out now as a single via Loma Vista. It's basically what you'd want and expect from a HEALTH/NIN collaboration, a dark, atmospheric, industrial pop song that offers up the perfect middle ground between both bands' sounds. When asked for a quote about the song, HEALTH said, "It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it." They're not wrong. Listen below.