newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Ocean European tour rescheduled to 2022

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ocean have announced the rescheduling of their European 2022 run. In addition, Psychonaut have replaced Svalbarduk on the run. The Ocean say, “As most of you might have guessed already, the world is still not in a place that would allow us to proceed with our June tour as planned. We are coerced to postpone this run once more, and this shall really be the final time, to January 2022. All tickets purchased remain valid for the new dates.”

nextmosh.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#European Tour#Brussels#Ocean European#Psychonaut#Psychonaut#Szene 10 01#De Munich#Ch Lucerne#Es Barcelona#Boveda 15 01#Es Madrid#Lav 17 01#Es Bilbao#Stage Live 18 01#Botanique 24 01#De Cologne#De Hannover#Bei Chez Heinz 29 01#De Osnabr Ck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Bitcoin
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicnextmosh.com

Russian Circles announce 2022 European tour

Chicago-based instrumental post-rock/metal outfit Russian Circles have announced a European tour for 2022 — check out the dates below. In addition, the band recently revealed that they are presently working on their new full-length album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Blood Year’ on Sargent House. “Excited to say we’ve locked in...
Celebrities101.9 KELO-FM

Celine Dion postpones European tour dates to 2023

Celine Dion will not be resuming the European leg of her Courage world tour this year. The singer has postponed her 2021 European tour dates to 2023 due to the ongoing pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions. The shows she had planned for this summer in Tel Aviv, Israel; Nicosia, Cyprus; Attard,...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Ladies European Tour starts from Cape Town

The 2021 Ladies European Tour (LET) season kicks off with the South African Women's Open, scheduled in Cape Town from May 13-16. On the field there will also be Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso, the only blue in the race in an event that precedes the 25th edition of the Ladies Italian Open (May 28-30 at the Margara Golf Club in Fubine Monferrato, in Piedmont).
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Zoom, a partnership with the European Tour

The European Tour has today announced a multi-year partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. As the European Tour’s Official Unified Communications Partner, Zoom will provide comprehensive communications services including virtual and collaborative experiences for media, commercial partners, hospitality guests and the Tour’s global fanbase, through exclusive live-sport experiences. Zoom will...
Technologysportspromedia.com

European Tour teams with Zoom for virtual experiences

Zoom Media Centre will host virtual press conferences and key stakeholder activities at tournaments. Multi-year deal comes after Zoom partnered with Formula One to continue Virtual Paddock Club. European Tour also expects collaboration to help reduce golf circuit’s carbon emissions. Golf’s European Tour has become the latest sports property to...
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 of the best places to visit in Portugal, chosen by readers

If you want something out of the ordinary with fantastic scenery and fascinating history, then go to Terras de Bouro in the far north of the country. This town is well worth a visit because it offers the chance to walk along a Roman road complete with original milestones. The Via Geira was built to link Braga with Astorga, now in Spain. It is signposted within Terras de Bouro. The trail winds through woodland and round mountains with spectacular views, waterfalls and, of course, the milestones. It goes through the Peneda-Gerês national park to Portela de Homem on the Spanish border. It’s magical – .
MusicKerrang

My Chemical Romance add more dates to rescheduled 2022 tour

My Chemical Romance have announced three more live shows – in Russia and Ukraine – for 2022. The New Jersey gang have added a trio of gigs in June to their huge comeback run next year, now also performing at St. Petersburg’s Ice Palace, Moscow’s Park Live Festival, and Kiev’s U Park Live on top of their already-announced dates.
Worldmajorcadailybulletin.com

Autumn leaves: the week in Mallorca

"The falling leaves drift by my window. The falling leaves of red and gold." Tourism minister Iago Negueruela wasn't about to burst into song, and most definitely not into a classic that isn't exactly what you would describe as joyful. No, no, the autumn leaves of Mallorca will be a joyous sight, as they will be being kicked around by what "we miss most of all" - tourists.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Portugal this summer?

Portugal is one of a handful of tourist destinations appearing on the government’s ‘green list’ as part of the reopening of international travel from 17 May, it was confirmed on Friday.Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the country had made the list of ‘safe’ green countries, stating that the removal of international travel restrictions on May 17 was “necessarily cautious”, adding: “We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe.”Golden beaches, cobbled streets and historic cities have turned this European country in a solid hit with British holidaymakers.Foreign travel will reopen this summer under a traffic light system,...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Inside the first flight to green-list Portugal

Back to the USSR: the hassle and complexity involved in even a short hop to Portugal is at least as bad as travelling to the Soviet Union in the 1980s.Within hours of the UK government unlocking leisure travel after a 19-week ban on holidays, 30 flights departed from eight airports across England to Portugal – the only major European country on the “green list” of quarantine-free destinations.Fares for the first Ryanair departure from Stansted to Faro were cut to £22 in a bid to lure passengers on board, but in the end only 150 of the 189 seats were filled.Every...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

3 Of Italy’s Idyllic Islands Just Became COVID-Free

Italy’s islands are leading the long-awaited return of tourism by mass vaccinating their entire populations. There are now several "COVID-free" locations off Italy’s coasts eager to welcome back holidaymakers safely. Capri, a gorgeous island in the Gulf of Naples, announced last week that coronavirus jabs for the resident population had...
TravelTelegraph

Can I visit Europe? The latest travel advice

The Government is set to unveil a ‘green list’ of countries to reboot international holidays, with a small number of European countries expected to feature. It is understood that the Government will make an announcement tomorrow (on Friday May 7), unveiling the countries that will require no quarantine on return home after May 17.
MusicSFGate

Modern English Reschedule 'After the Snow' U.S. Tour

The Modern English have rescheduled their Covid-19-postponed 2020 U.S. tour in celebration of their 1982 album After the Snow. The new wave band will now embark on their trek beginning August 31st in Minneapolis, including stops at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, before concluding with a three-night stand September 17th-19th at West Springfield, Massachusetts’ the Big E. The tour promises to follow all Covid-19 protocols and safety measures.
Entertainmentbrooklynvegan.com

Caribou announces rescheduled North American tour

Caribou's 2020 tour was set to start right when lockdown hit North America. Now that things are opening back up, he's finally going to get to promote last year's great Suddenly in the fall and winter. Fall dates kick off in Los Angeles on November 15 at The Greek Theatre...
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

We are all desperate for a break – Here are 7 new sensational properties around Europe that promise to help you put the pandemic behind you

We braved the global pandemic. We survived 2020. And although the world has seen losses beyond measure over the last year, it’s perhaps time to look for the light at the end of this nightmarish tunnel. And one of the biggest rays of hope that the world can hold out for us is the possibility of being able to travel footloose and mask-free once more.
Traveltravelawaits.com

46-Night Mega River Cruise To Tour Seven Rivers

If you’ve got the time and the money, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has fashioned the ultimate trip for anyone who wants to see the world: 46 days, nine countries, five ships, and two continents. The Rivers of the World Cruise will start in Egypt and finish in Portugal, giving travelers...
Beauty & Fashionsocietyofrock.com

Footage Of Prince’s Last European Tour Unearthed

A previously unreleased footage from Prince’s final European Tour in 2014 has just been unearthed. This particular video was recorded on June 1, 2014 at Le Zénith in Paris. For 21 minutes, Prince powered through a medley that includes “Let’s Go Crazy”, “Take Me With U”, “Raspberry Beret”, “U Got the Look”, and then a mashup of Prince’s cover of Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and The Time’s “Cool”.
Sportsendurance.biz

Zoggs named official swim category partner of XTERRA European Tour

As the new official swim category partner of the XTERRA European Tour, Zoggs, which was acquired by the HEAD Group in 2020, will work with XTERRA to elevate the race experience for all its athletes in Europe. This sponsor partnership includes the provision of event equipment, swim caps, prizes and...
Lifestylemajorcadailybulletin.com

Canary Islands could help Mallorca secure 'Green' list status

British tourists are lining up to take off to sunny climes now that the UK's International travel ban has been lifted and the President of the Canary Islands claims Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria could be added to the UK’s green list imminently, according to the Sun newspaper. There was...