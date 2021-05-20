The Ocean European tour rescheduled to 2022
The Ocean have announced the rescheduling of their European 2022 run. In addition, Psychonaut have replaced Svalbarduk on the run. The Ocean say, “As most of you might have guessed already, the world is still not in a place that would allow us to proceed with our June tour as planned. We are coerced to postpone this run once more, and this shall really be the final time, to January 2022. All tickets purchased remain valid for the new dates.”nextmosh.com