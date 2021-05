Yes, Dredg is still a band and they're working on their first new album since 2011. According to bassist Drew Roulette in an interview with theFIVE10 Podcast, the band originally got back together in 2018 and started jamming on some new ideas. Roulette said things got stalled during the pandemic but the band still made progress on things that were "not new material oriented, but a celebration of the past."