One point! That was all the Canadiens needed to clinch a playoff spot, regardless of what Calgary or Vancouver would do during their remaining games. With a handful of important players still missing due to injuries, it was the usual suspects who took the ice to try and cement the fourth seed in the North Division, with the added boost of Paul Byron returning to the formation. Jake Allen took the reins in net while Cole Caufield once again got paired together with senior gentlemen Corey Perry and Eric Staal.