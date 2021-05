College can be a whirlwind of stress and anxiety, especially due to the intense nerves that sneak up during finals season. Most students can agree that it is difficult to strike a harmonious balance between acing exams and maintaining your sanity. In the mix of the madness, it is easy for students to lose touch with the interests and creative outlets that bring them joy. An old quote reads, “Find three hobbies you love: One to make you money, one to keep you in shape and one to be creative.” However, if you’re a busy college student, you may not have time to do all three; but having one that keeps you creative may be the most effective option — especially with final exams looming.