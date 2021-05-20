Drew: Updated CDC Guidelines for the Fully Vaccinated

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) studies are constantly evolving because the medical community, along with the scientific community, are diligently conducting research daily to identify as much critical information on every aspect of this virus so it can be better prevented and controlled. Therefore, some of the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) written about in last week’s article for fully vaccinated people has been changed and updated as of May 13, 2021. Our desire to provide our readers with the most up-to-date information, as possible, is important to us. So, this week’s safety article will share some of the newest CDC recommended guidelines and updates for fully vaccinated individuals. These newest recommended guidelines and updates apply to non-healthcare settings.