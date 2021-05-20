newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

WATCH: Casper Family Reunites with Cat After Losing During Cross Country Move

By Nick Perkins
Posted by 
107.9 Jack FM
107.9 Jack FM
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It was an incredible journey. When Norm and Alice Shamion decided to move from Florida to Casper, Wyoming to be closer to family, they only had one condition:. It was an easy enough compromise to make, so the Shamion's packed up their homes and began the long journey to Casper, alongside their daughter. While the three of them flew from Florida to Wyoming, it was up to Rich, their son-in-law to drive the U-Haul and, most importantly, Mitsi the Cat, to her new home.

jackfmcasper.com
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
137
Followers
204
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Pets & Animals
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
State
Mississippi State
Casper, WY
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Long Way Home#Casper Family Reunites#Family#Cross#Daughter#Grandson#Grandmother#Wy#Darn Cat#Complete Strangers#Moffett Rd#Lost Pet Pages#Mitsi Home#Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Casper, WYimore.com

Your good boy needs a comfy place to sleep with this Casper Dog Bed on sale for $102

Casper is one of the best companies around if you're looking for a mattress delivered by mail, and we've written about deals from them quite often. Today's deal is rather unique because it's not one that's going to benefit you so much as your doggo. The Casper Dog Bed is on sale at Amazon for a low price of $102.05. This deal comes from a regular price drop from the dog bed's $125 street price to $113 and then another 10% off via the coupon code on the product page. It has never dropped this low before, so be sure to grab it before it disappears.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Long Work Hours Tough on Health – How Does Wyoming Measure Up?

Your job may have a greater impact on your health than you think. Ever get to the end of a long work week and just feel completely run down? We know that our jobs have an immense effect on the way we feel. Heck, we probably feel run down after just a few hours at the office. If that's the case then you might want to consider a different job.
Wyoming Statecapcity.news

Wyo. resident reported dead in single-motorcycle crash

CASPER, Wyo. — Reports indicate that one person is dead following a single-motorcycle crash near the community of Lander. A preliminary crash summary published by the Wyoming Department of Transportation says that 34-year-old Wyoming Resident Heather Weber died as a result of the crash on May 15, 2021. The incident...
Wyoming StatePosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far

Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Wyoming neighbors: Obituaries for May 16

Read through the obituaries published today in Casper Star-Tribune. CASPER—Frank Kellch, 88, died on May 13, 2021 due to natural causes. Frank was born September 13, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gustav Leop…
Natrona County, WYoilcity.news

Some aren’t ready to give up masks despite new CDC guidance

This article is provided courtesy of the Associated Press. Like more than 120 million other Americans, Jan Massie is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and can pretty much give up wearing a mask under the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But she’s still covering her face, even as the temperature rises in her native Alabama, because of benefits she says are too great to give up.
Casper, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Red Cross assisting family of 5 after house fire in Casper

CASPER -- The Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting a family of five displaced by a house fire on South Forest in Casper on May 14. Assistance was provided for immediate needs and additional help will be provided as needed. For more information, contact Direct Services Manager Gehrig Haberstock at...
Casper, WYPosted by
107.9 Jack FM

Lemonade Day Returns To Casper July 10th

Kids have an opportunity to make their own money this summer and it starts with a pitcher of lemonade. You can get your kids excited about running a business by getting them registered for the 7th annual Lemonade Day in Casper. The 2021 Lemonade Day kickoff event is scheduled for...
Casper, WYPosted by
107.9 Jack FM

WATCH: Hope Springs Eternal in Downtown Casper Saturday with a ‘Festival of Hope’

In America, there were 44,834 deaths by suicide, in 2020, according to the New York Times. While this number dropped by 5 percent from the previous year, it is still staggering. Even more staggering is the fact that Wyoming’s suicide rate remains the second-highest in the nation. A report from the American Association of Suicidology revealed that in 2018, more than 25 out of every 100,000 Wyomingites died by suicide.