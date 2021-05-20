Cicadas on the menu as anticipation of Brood X arrival has some foodies buzzing

Everyone loves a freshly grilled hot dog ... right? Okay, maybe not everyone's experience with grilled hot dogs is the same. After all, when you get a grilled hot dog done right, it tastes pretty amazing — like childhood summers, baseball, and backyard parties filled with family and friends. When you get a grilled hot dog that's less than that, it's basically just a meat stick of disappointment and dread. There's so much that can go wrong. Maybe the hot dog tastes like mystery meat. Maybe it's burnt to a char. Maybe it's not cooked well at all. Maybe it's about as plain as that bun. But that's just because there are so many simple mistakes people can make when grilling their hot dogs, from not purchasing the right hot dogs in the first place to not prepping the grill correctly to not really paying attention to the cooking process.