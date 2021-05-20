newsbreak-logo
Wednesday's local briefs

Quad-Cities Times
 14 hours ago

Geneseo 13, Sterling 1: Maple Leafs starter Carson Rice gave up one run on two hits over five innings and the Geneseo bats did the rest, routing Western Big 6 Conference foe Sterling Wednesday. The Leafs tallied 10 hits, including two each from Charlie Rice and Carson Rice, with the...

Gate City, VAheraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: John Battle baseball currently in quarantine

John Battle High School’s baseball team opened the season with an 8-7, eight-inning win over the Gate City Blue Devils on April 30. The Trojans haven’t played since after an individual within the program tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the team will not return to the diamond until Saturday at 1 p.m. in a Mountain 7 District road game at Abingdon.
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Virginia High's Jones to volley for Wasps

Virginia High volleyball standout Camden Jones has committed to continuing her athletic and academic career at Emory & Henry College. Jones took part in a signing ceremony on Thursday at the school. AUTO RACING. CBS to host hour-long special on WoO at BMS. The World of Outlaws’ historic return to...
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday. Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.
Sportschatsports.com

#5 UW Softball “awarded” 16th overall seed

Washington’s road to the 2021 WCWS far tougher than even the most pessimistic person could have imagined. Picked to earn a national seed between 7 and 11 by basically every projection, the Huskies (41-11, 18-5 Pac-12) were named the #16 overall seed for the upcoming NCAA Softball Tournament, barely high enough to bring next weekend’s regional round to Seattle, never mind a Super Regional.
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

A roundup of local sports briefs, news and announcements

Several local athletes competed for the University of New Hampshire track and field team at this weekend’s New England Outdoor Championships. Newbury resident and Kearsarge graduate Zach Astle won three medals, two silvers in the hammer throw and shot put, and a bronze in the discus. Concord’ Aidan O’Hern won a silver in the 1,500 meters. The UNH men finished fifth at the New England Championships after finishing fourth in the America East Conference Championships two weeks ago. Concord’s Michaella Conery finished sixth in the 1,500 meters and Penacook’s Emma York finished 13th, helping the Wildcats finish third as a team. The UNH women placed second at the America East Conference Championships. Elsewhere in UNH track and field, Concord’s James Wilkes finished fourth at the IC4A/ECAC championships.