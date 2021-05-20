1101 Haxall Pt Unit#U214, Richmond City, VA 23219

THE BEST VIEW OF RICHMOND AND THE JAMES RIVER! Welcome home to an absolute dream. Beautiful move-in ready condo with balcony views of the James River where you can hear the rapids. NEW QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, NEW/RENOVATED KITCHEN, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS! Corner unit with 11 inch ceilings, city and river view. FHA approved. Gated parking garage with two parking spaces (spots 16 & 32) convey with purchase. Property offers great security, great downtown location near Casa Del Barco, Chopt, and other classic richmond restaurants. An on-site fitness center, club house, and business center are located right down the hall on the second floor.