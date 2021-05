Re “From farming corn to electrons. How a 900-acre solar project in southern Chesapeake raises questions about city’s direction.” (April 30): I am encouraged to read about the large solar project featured in this article. The headline suggests there is some opposition. I would say that with solar farms the city is moving in the right direction. If there is concern about losing farmland, the biggest cause of loss in this area appears to be housing developments — often with very large homes that probably use a great deal of energy.