Hope Matters: Why Changing the Way We Think Is Critical to Solving the Environmental Crisis

Cover picture for the article(229 pages, nonfiction, 2020) This is an interesting book, with a bit of a different take on environmentalism. Elin Kelsey’s purpose is not to make the case that the natural world is in a state of crisis; she takes this as a given, citing evidence from scientists, governments, and NGOs relating to issues such as climate change, mass extinction, and air and water pollution. Instead, the aim of this book is to create a framework that will help humans to avoid burnout while dealing with environmental disasters. Call it the psychology of environmentalism: how do we live on a warming, struggling planet without breaking down under the psychological weight of impending catastrophe? Kelsey’s answer is to cultivate hope.

