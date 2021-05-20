Hope Matters: Why Changing the Way We Think Is Critical to Solving the Environmental Crisis

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, there is cause for a vigilant-hope in the world’s fight against the coronavirus. Although the virus was, in many ways, granted free rein over much of the world’s population this past year — globally, cases are now softening toward a more shallow slope, Moderna and Pfizer are now increasing their available supply projections, the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine has been approved in the United States — and in countries such as Israel, where over 50 percent of the population has been vaccinated, we now know that vaccination greatly reduces transmission rates of the virus.