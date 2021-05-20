Hope Resource Center: A place of angels

Hope Resource Center at the Payson Center for Cancer was, and still is, the kind of support I need to get me through the hardest time of my life. Diagnosed with Her2+ breast cancer in January 2018 did not seem real. Fear, anxiety, confusion and despair, left me in a daze. The thought of chemotherapy, surgery and medications was overwhelming. I was determined to have some control and go as natural as possible while getting the treatment I needed. When I learned of the Hope Resource Center and the many programs, I felt relief and knew I needed to contact them. Diet and nutrition was very important to me and if I were going into battle. I wanted all the tools I could get my hands on. Megan provided so much support and valuable information, I felt confident that we were going to do this right. After surgery, I met Nancy, (I call her my lingerie specialist). I felt awkward, broken and my self-esteem had gone out the window but Nancy’s encouragement helped me feel empowered and back in control. From Aromatherapy to wigs at the HeartGifts Boutique, the items, tips and tricks you would never imagine are available, before, during, and after treatment.