newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Mitch McConnell lays labor shortage at the feet of Democrats’ spending package

Appeal-Democrat
 6 hours ago

A construction company in Buckner is down 20% from its regular manpower. A small marketing research firm in Louisville can attract only about a quarter of its employees back from furlough. And at Central Bank in Lexington, they’re still short on tellers, casting for talent inside a much smaller applicant pool than usual.

www.appeal-democrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Tommy Tuberville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#The Senate#Republican Senate#Republicans#Central Bank#The American Rescue Plan#The Democratic Party#Kentuckian#Applebee#Americans#Labor#Legislation#Sen Marco Rubio#Sen Bernie Sanders#Shortages#Kentucky Companies#Employers#Economists#Sen Tommy Tuberville#Biden Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionStars and Stripes

Biden didn’t hide his progressive plans

President Joe Biden’s Republican critics charge that he has foisted a “bait and switch” on voters — that he campaigned as a moderate but veered abruptly to the left after he arrived at the White House. “The bait was he was going to govern as bipartisan, but the switch is...
Congress & CourtsEmporia gazette.com

Say It Ain’t So, Joe

We read with interest your recent op-ed in the Washington Post, Joe Manchin, on the subject of the filibuster which has paralyzed the U.S. Senate for each of the years Mitch McConnell has served as Minority Leader in your once-vaunted chamber of Congress. We thought we would read that you, with your critical deciding Democratic vote, had some line you hoped would not be crossed by Minority Leader McConnell, but alas, you refuse to see any such line.
Essex County, MAAndover Townsman

Filibuster and McConnell thwart progress

Sen. Joe Manchin’s hopeful view of Congressional bipartisanship is going to be put to a severe test in the months ahead as big pieces of legislation coming from the Biden administration will wind their way through the sausage making to critical, narrow votes where our state’s senior senator holds an unusually outsized influence as to what will make the cut and what will not.
AgriculturePosted by
Great Bend Post

National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

This week, President Joe Biden met with the congressional “Big Four”, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to discuss the potential for a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure legislation. Leader McConnell emerged declaring that there is “great chance” for a consensus. President Biden later met with a delegation led by Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Ranking Republican Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who Leader McConnell has designated as the chief negotiator on behalf of Senate Republicans. “I am very encouraged by our meeting with President Biden today,” Capito said in a statement after the meeting. Senate Republicans have offered a $568 billion infrastructure package with no tax increases. Leader McConnell (R-KY) has signaled that the GOP could up that offer to the $600 billion to $800 billion range. President Biden “seems sincerely interested in a deal,” said a GOP senator involved in the talks. President Biden and White House officials maintain they want real progress on an infrastructure bill by May 31. For her part, Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants a bill on the House Floor by July 4. If a bipartisan bill emerges, it is likely to be smaller than the legislation Biden proposed, narrowly focused on hard infrastructure as it is traditionally understood in a highway bill, and not paid for by higher taxes. In terms of next steps, Senator Capito indicates that Biden has asked GOP senators to come back with a re-worked counteroffer so he can react to it and make a new offer to Republicans. Read more here and here.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin, Murkowski call for bipartisan Voting Rights Act reauthorization

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) are urging congressional leaders to advance a reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act that could garner bipartisan support. Manchin and Murkowski, moderate-minded senators at the center of the Senate, sent a letter on Monday to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Speaker...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans readying new infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans are expected to unveil a new infrastructure proposal as early as Tuesday as optimism grows about a possible bipartisan deal that would cover a fraction of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican infrastructure drive, told...
Immigrationgruntstuff.com

McConnell blasts Biden Homeland pick Mayorkas for ‘main ethics points’

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Chief Mitch McConnell has introduced he’ll vote in opposition to confirming Alejandro Mayorkas as President Biden’s Division of Homeland Safety chief, calling him unfit for the position. In a Tuesday morning tweet, the Kentucky Republican famous that Mayorkas was discovered responsible of serving to expedite visa...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats confront reality on voting rights: Congress probably isn’t coming to the rescue

Asked about the path to enact new voting rights laws, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has repeatedly offered a pat reply: “Failure is not an option.”. Faced with a barrage of new state laws aiming to restrict voting outside Election Day — pushed by Republican legislators who have been egged on by former president Donald Trump’s false claims of rampant fraud — most Democrats agree with Schumer that the need for a federal backstop is essential.
Presidential ElectionDaily Reporter

Biden, GOP senators optimistic, plan more infrastructure talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators agreed to talk again early next week as negotiations intensified over a bipartisan infrastructure proposal that could become one piece of the administration’s ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan. The GOP senators...
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
ReligionThe Eagle Times

Poor Elijah: A forgetful people

Before they left the wilderness, Moses reminded the people that their faithful observance of the laws he’d taught them would mark them as a “great nation” and “a wise and understanding people.” He cautioned them not to “forget the things your eyes have seen or let them fade from your heart as long as you live.”