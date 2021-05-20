OU Golf: No time left, No. 1 Sooners deliver, earn shot to play for national championship

Perhaps it should never have been so close. Also, the No. 1-ranked team in college golf may have become more dangerous on Wednesday. Down to 18 holes to jump four spots at the Albuquerque Regional, played at the par 72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course, top-ranked Oklahoma jumped five, squeezing its way into a fourth-place finish, thereby reaching the NCAA championship, set to begin at Grayhawk Golf Club on May 28 in Scottsdale, Ariz.