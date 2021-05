A Hudson Valley summer camp is receiving criticism for denying admission to anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine. While the rest of the world is slowly reopening thanks to the unprecedented production and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, one Hudson Valley summer camp wants nothing to do with it. Transmission rates are plummeting in areas where high percentages of residents have been vaccinated. Sporting and concert venues are loosening restrictions for people who can prove they've received their shot, paving the way to a true return to normal. So why would a summer camp actually go out of their way to keep vaccinated people away?