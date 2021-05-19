Rocket League Adds Formula 1 Fan Pack on May 20

Epic’s plans to bring the full Rocket League experience to mobile platforms has been made public by the ongoing court proceedings between Epic and Apple. The ongoing trial between Epic and Apple has only officially begun on May 3, and already websites like The Verge have been able to find some interesting tidbits that these companies and others didn’t exactly want the public to see just yet. One particular point of interest is in regard to Epic’s plans for the extremely popular game Rocket League, which is not just one of the largest games in the industry but one of the largest eSports as well.