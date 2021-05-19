newsbreak-logo
Rocket League Adds Formula 1 Fan Pack on May 20

By Tom Meyer
Twinfinite
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRocket League studio Psyonix announced on Wednesday that players will soon be able to play the rocket car soccer game with Formula 1 racing cars. The Formula 1 Fan Pack will be available from the in-game shop starting Thursday, May 20 until May 26 at a price of 2,000 Credits (about $20). It will include the titular Formula 1 car with the hitbox of the Dominus Rocket League car, rocket boost, signature Pirelli Wheels, and 10 decals of the following Formula 1 teams that are currently competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship:

twinfinite.net
