Rocket League Adds Formula 1 Fan Pack on May 20
Rocket League studio Psyonix announced on Wednesday that players will soon be able to play the rocket car soccer game with Formula 1 racing cars. The Formula 1 Fan Pack will be available from the in-game shop starting Thursday, May 20 until May 26 at a price of 2,000 Credits (about $20). It will include the titular Formula 1 car with the hitbox of the Dominus Rocket League car, rocket boost, signature Pirelli Wheels, and 10 decals of the following Formula 1 teams that are currently competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship:twinfinite.net