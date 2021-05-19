Vandals in the Pros: Women's Basketball

Indiana State women’s basketball head coach Chad Killinger announced the addition of Clint Williams to the Sycamore women’s basketball staff on Monday afternoon. “I am very happy to have Clint joining us at Indiana State,” Killinger said. “Having worked with him for three years at Moberly, I know firsthand how tirelessly he works when it comes to recruiting, how great a job he does at connecting with people, and how committed he will be to the success of the young women in our program. He has an infectious personality, understands what our expectation levels are, and his experience at the international-level will provide an additional perspective that many programs are not fortunate to have. I know our student-athletes will enjoy being around him and I look forward to working with him again.”