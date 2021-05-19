newsbreak-logo
Basketball

Vandals in the Pros: Women's Basketball

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW, Idaho – This edition of Vandals in the Pros will focus on former Vandal women's basketball players who are continuing their careers at the professional level. Mikayla Ferenz helped lead Musel Pikes of the Luxembourg Total League to a 14-3 regular season record before falling in the playoffs. Ferenz was the leading scorer for Musel Pikes this season, averaging 17.2 points per game. She also totaled 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Ferenz had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 74-73 loss on Friday.

