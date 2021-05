TWINSBURG -- Adults 50 and older have a new residential option, with the official opening of Wilcox Meadows on Darrow Road. Indeed, by the time of its official ribbon cutting ceremony on May 6, the new apartment complex already had 12 occupied apartments, said Melissa Buschagen, the property manager at Wilcox Meadows. By the end of May, 26 more units are expected to become available. In all, there will be 71 units available, all of them two bedroom, two bath and with a two-car attached garage.