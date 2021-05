MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t recapture the late magic they found on Tuesday, falling 5-3 against the Somerset Patriots. The result spoiled an outstanding start by Zach Logue, who had the first Fisher Cats start this year that went into the sixth inning. He recorded two outs there, striking out eight batters for the second straight start and recording 58 of his 88 pitches for strikes en route to taking a no-hitter into the fifth.