DE Vincent Anthony reacts to Ole Miss offer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M starter Chris Weber was very good against No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday, not allowing a hit through the first three innings. His counterpart for the Rebels, Doug Nikhazy, struggled to open the game. However, the Aggies left several men on base against him and could only take advantage to the tune of two runs. Eventually, Nikhazy settled down and Ole Miss got to A&M's bullpen in a very big way as the visitors won Game Two of the series, 12-7. Weber only allowed two hits, though he also gave up a pair of runs in the fifth inning, despite allowing just one hit in the frame. A&M left five runners on base through the first three innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the second. After the third, though, Nikhazy was dominant, not allowing another hit until the seventh. Ole Miss, meanwhile, fared well against the Aggie bullpen as five pitchers took the mound for the Maroon and White. The two teams will now play the rubber game on Sunday afternoon as A&M tries to win an SEC series for only the second time this season.