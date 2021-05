As one of the state's fastest-growing towns, one aldermen has pledged to take extra efforts in keeping it clean, one piece of litter at a time. Spring Hill Alderman Jason Cox, Ward 1, has documented on social media how he has been spending his first few weeks in office visiting local parks and areas of the city with high volumes of litter. On Monday, he presented to the Board of Mayor & Aldermen his initiative to create a new Keep Spring Hill Clean online program where citizens can report and volunteer to take part in similar cleanup efforts.