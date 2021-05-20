New York Yankees welcome back Gleyber Torres, insert him in starting lineup vs. Texas Rangers

Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, and Aaron Hicks are all out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday, RotoWire reports. Stanton will miss his second consecutive game due to what the team is calling a sore quad. Manager Aaron Boone had stated Friday that it might be a few days before Stanton would return but that the injury wasn’t considered to be severe. Therefore, placement on the injury list isn’t expected to be needed.