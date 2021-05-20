New York Yankees welcome back Gleyber Torres, insert him in starting lineup vs. Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas -- New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was back in the starting lineup Wednesday night after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. Torres, who is fully vaccinated, missed six games after testing positive last week. He was cleared to return by Major League Baseball's joint committee. Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared if they test negative twice.www.chatsports.com