newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees welcome back Gleyber Torres, insert him in starting lineup vs. Texas Rangers

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas -- New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was back in the starting lineup Wednesday night after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. Torres, who is fully vaccinated, missed six games after testing positive last week. He was cleared to return by Major League Baseball's joint committee. Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared if they test negative twice.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Gleyber Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Back#New York Rangers#The League#Major League Baseball#Arlington#Covid 19 Arlington#Manager Aaron Boone#List#Reinstated#Today#Silver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBAsbury Park Press

Baltimore Orioles announce Friday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series down in Maryland on Friday night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Camden Yards. The game will be broadcast on WPIX in New York and the MLB Network nationally. Sports Betting:New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Tampa Bay Rays announce Tuesday lineup vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays open a three-game series down in Florida on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network and on ESPN nationally. Yankees:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Tampa Bay Rays. Sports...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees put Gleyber Torres on IL after SS tests positive again for COVID-19

The New York Yankees have placed Gleyber Torres on the COVID-19 injured list after the shortstop tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time in less than a year. The Yankees announced Torres' diagnosis Thursday, saying he "was fully vaccinated and previously had COVID-19 during the most recent baseball offseason."
MLBchatsports.com

Gleyber Torres out of lineup as precaution, Yankees up to seven COVID cases

The Yankees confirmed earlier today that they are now up to seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 within their traveling party, and that shortstop Gleyber Torres would be held out of tonight’s game with the Rays as a precaution. Torres’ test results appear to still be pending. Aaron Boone said that...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hits first homer of 2021

Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Nationals. Torres hit a walkoff single in Saturday's win over Washington, and he blasted his first home run of the season in the sixth inning Sunday. The 24-year-old hasn't displayed much power early in the season, as he's slashing .242/.336/.308 with a homer, 12 runs and 10 RBI in 32 games.
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees announce Saturday afternoon lineup vs. Washington Nationals

The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals play the middle game of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network and the MLB Network nationally. New York:Who's up, who's down for Yankees. Max...
MLBnumberfire.com

Gleyber Torres (protocols) not in Yankees' lineup Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is sitting Wednesday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Torres is being sidelined "out of an abundance of caution," as the Yankees are dealing with some COVID-19 positive tests. While Torres hasn't yet tested positive, he will be held out of the lineup for the time being. Tyler Wade is taking over at shortstop against Rays starter Collin McHugh.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Out of Saturday's lineup

Torres (COVID-19) is not returning to the lineup Saturday against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Manager Aaron Boone has expressed optimism in the shortstop's chances of returning this weekend. Because he's fully vaccinated, COVID protocols dictate that a lack of symptoms and two negative tests would allow for Torres' removal from the COVID-19 list.
MLBHartford Courant

Gleyber Torres eighth Yankee to test positive for coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gleyber Torres has a confirmed case of breakthrough COVID-19, the Yankees announced before the game. The shortstop is the first player to test positive during the team’s recent outbreak. “The Yankees can today confirm that INF Gleyber Torres has received a positive...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees to be without Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, and Aaron Hicks on Saturday

Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, and Aaron Hicks are all out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday, RotoWire reports. Stanton will miss his second consecutive game due to what the team is calling a sore quad. Manager Aaron Boone had stated Friday that it might be a few days before Stanton would return but that the injury wasn’t considered to be severe. Therefore, placement on the injury list isn’t expected to be needed.
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a left quadriceps strain. Stanton, 31, has been one of the club’s most productive hitters in the early going this season, carrying the offense for stretches. Manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday that the...
MLBNewsday

Yankees' COVID-19 outbreak could be much worse if not for vaccinations

That should be the takeaway from this Yankees’ outbreak, which expanded Thursday to include Gleyber Torres, bringing the total of "breakthrough positives" -- those who contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated -- up to eight this week. Maybe that sounds counterintuitive. As in, "What’s the point if I’m just going...
MLBTimes Herald-Record

More Yankees staffers test positive for COVID, Gleyber Torres out vs. Rays as precaution

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake joined the expanding list of COVID positives among the club’s coaching and support staffs. According to the Yankees, seven members of their traveling party, including third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits, have tested positive, as have four staff members not identified by name.
MLBAllentown Morning Call

Yankees say Gleyber Torres could return quickly after COVID positive

BALTIMORE — Gleyber Torres could be back with the Yankees much sooner than expected, possibly this weekend. After testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the shortstop was quarantined and placed on the COVID injured list, but Aaron Boone indicated he could be back faster than the previously expected 10 days.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Game 37: Yanks go for sweep after learning Gleyber Torres has COVID-19

Perhaps to no surprise after yesterday’s “abundance of caution” kept Gleyber Torres out of the lineup, today we learn that he is now the 8th member of the team’s traveling party to test positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, he’s asymptomatic. He’s now on the COVID-19 injured list and his roster spot has been taken by Miguel Andújar. Torres will be sidelined 10 days at minimum.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Hill strikes out 9, Rays beat COVID-19 impacted Yankees 9-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rich Hill joined Cy Young and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to strike out nine against the Yankees at age 41 or older, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat coronavirus-impacted New York 9-0 Thursday night to avoid getting swept in a three-game series. Yandy...
MLBdarnews.com

LEADING OFF: Yanks' outbreak, Miley chases Vander Meer

The virus-stricken Yankees are set to open a series in Baltimore a day after revealing shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and having previously had COVID-19 A look at what's happening around the majors today:. COVID CONCERN. The virus-stricken Yankees are set to open...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Yankees’ Torres positive for COVID despite being vaccinated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason. Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees — people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. “Certainly unexpected,” Yankees manager...