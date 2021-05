Superman: The Animated Series arrived on HBO Max in March, remastered in high definition. The arrival was somewhat overshadowed by all the excitement around Zack Snyder’s Justice League and its take on the Man of Steel. This is disappointing, but not unexpected. While the DC Animated Universe (the DCAU) is widely accepted as one of the best superhero adaptations in any medium, Superman: The Animated Series is often overlooked. It tends to get overshadowed in discussions by either Batman: The Animated Series or the two Justice League series.