With two weekends left in the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, things are starting to become a little clearer. Eight of the twelve spots have been locked up by schools. The only spot that is really left to be taken is the last one. That could be settled this weekend when Duke (10-17) takes on Virginia Tech (16-14), The other team in the equation is Boston College who happens to have the weekend off because of final exams. Looks like the Eagles (9-21) will be doing some scoreboard watching this weekend. Here is some other news from the ACC.