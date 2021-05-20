Arnold Schwarzenegger to make scripted TV debut in new Netfix series

Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger were seen having some father-son bonding time, as the buff duo were spotted working out together. Talk about an iconic father-son duo! Joseph Baena, the 23-year-old lookalike son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, was seen bike riding with his dad in Venice Beach on May 15, and the pair couldn’t look more alike — see all the pics here. The duo are big fans of riding their bikes in the oceanfront Los Angeles neighborhood, before heading to their favorite workout spot, Gold’s Gym. The Terminator alum, 73, cut a casual figure in black sweatpants, a blue tee featuring an image of his own likeness when he was younger, and black sneakers.