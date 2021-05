The State Department of Education wants to hear directly from Idaho students during the next school year. The department is creating a Student Advisory Council that will meet multiple times during the 2021-2022 school year to directly share their thoughts on the state of education. The panel will be comprised of 12 students from across the state who will be enrolled in grades three through 12 next year from different "backgrounds, cultures, school size, and areas within Idaho," according to the application form.