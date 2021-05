A lot of actors out there like to get into character when playing a villain by being as much of an asshole as possible for as long a time as possible. Regardless of whether or not the cameras were rolling, Jared Leto did some infamously weird shit during the filming of Suicide Squad. Daniel Day-Lewis picked fights with strangers and caught pneumonia in preparation for Gangs Of New York. Hollywood is littered with examples of leading men taking it too far so as to immerse themselves in their roles.