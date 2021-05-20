newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Possible Brush Fire..

By Roger
Santa Barbara Edhat
 10 hours ago

Smoke Investigation 6000 Block of Hollister I heard a dispatcher say smoke and flames were seen. Heard it again two engines responding... Paul Casey head honcho at City of SB makes 300k +can now say homeless freeway fires happen everywhere else also , so give him a break.

www.edhat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Dispatcher#City Of Sb#Homeless Freeway Fires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Santa Maria, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Brush Fire Near Santa Maria

State Route 166 East is closed in both directions between US Highway 101 near Santa Maria and Perkins Road due to a brush fire. There is no estimated time when State Route 166 will re-open. Motorists are advised to use US 101 or Highway 58 as a detour. CHP Traffic...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Brush Fire on Castillo Onramp

Brush fire off Highway 101 southbound at Castillo Street Off-Ramp. There are two separate problems at play here. The first is how we manage fire hazards. Even if we eliminate the so called homeless problem, the fire hazard would remain. We have chosen not to address fire hazards in our community, so we will continue to live with a high fire risk with or without the “homeless”. The “homeless” problem is really a mental health and addiction crisis. The kindest description I have heard for our current approach to the problem is “compassionate neglect.” I would personally use much stronger language. Allowing addicts and the mentally ill to wither and die on our streets is harmful to them and harmful to the rest of our community. The solution is pretty simple, but we are unwilling to implement it. In 1955, there were nearly 560,000 mental hospital beds in this country, 337 beds per 100,000 population. Today we have about 38,000 beds, only about 12 per 100,000 population. In order to solve the problem, we need to get the addicted and mentally ill off the streets and provide them with the care and treatment they need. It’s the humane thing to do and it would clean up our streets. See this paper regarding the decline in psychiatric hospital beds. https://www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org/storage/documents/going-going-gone.pdf.
Anza, CAmynewsla.com

Brush Fire North of Highway 371 in Anza Burns 15 Acres

A brush fire that broke out Thursday north of Highway 371 in Anza blackened roughly 15 acres before it was partially contained. The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:10 a.m. in the area of Cary and Tripp Flats roads, on the southern edge of the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
EnvironmentMaui News

Lanai brush fire burns over 3 acres

Lanai fire crews Wednesday evening were mopping up a brush fire south west of Lanai Airport, fire officials said. The cause of the fire was undermined Wednesday evening. An estimated 3 to 4 acres were burned, fire officials said. The fire was under control at 6:20 p.m. Time of alarm...
Discovery Bay, CANBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Brush Fire in Discovery Bay

Firefighters late Wednesday battled a brush fire that consumed 15 acres in the Discovery Bay area of Contra Costa County. Officials said the blaze was reported near Yellowstone Circle, just north of Highway 4 and near the Discovery Bay Country Club. No other information was immediately available.
Rio Bravo, TXkgns.tv

Accident leads to brush fire in Rio Bravo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A major accident at the 4400 block of U.S. Highway 83 south caused the temporary closure of both southbound lanes. The situation is still under investigation, but it happened near the Rio Bravo area. According to witnesses, a vehicle caught fire and it led to a...
Safford, AZgilaherald.com

SFD knocks down brush fire along Union Canal

SAFFORD – The volunteer Safford Fire Department (SFD) responded quickly and in numbers to a brush fire along the Union Canal in the 10000 block of First Avenue (U.S. Highway 191) north of 11th Street on Friday. The fire caused the closure of S. 1st Avenue between W 11th Street...
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Brush fire erupts in North Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters are battling a brush fire in North Naples southeast of Collier Center Way off of Old 41. North Collier fire confirmed they are responding to the 5-6 acre brush fire along with Bonita Spring fire and the Florida Forest Service. No structures are in danger,...
National City, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Small brush fires spark around county

Firefighters fought to control blazes in Flinn Springs, National City and Otay Mesa Saturday. Firefighters fought several small brush fires around the county on Saturday, with blazes in East and South counties. Firefighters were able to stop the forward spread of one brush fire burning in the Flinn Springs area...
Killington, VTWCAX

Crews battling brush fire in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are battling a forest fire in Killington. In a Facebook post, Killington Police say 85 men and women from 10 surrounding towns are on scene near River Road and Route 4. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6, then they returned again...
Lakeside, CAPosted by
CBS 8

Brush fire burning with moderate rate of speed in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a roughly 25-acre brush. fire alongside eastbound Interstate 8, west of Los Coches Road in the Lakeside/Granite Hills area, northeast of El Cajon, according to Cal Fire. According to the agency, the fire is spreading east along I-8. A sheriff's lieutenant told...
Lanai City, HIMaui News

Information sought on Lanai brush fires

Police are asking the public to provide information about 10 brush fires that appear to have been intentionally set throughout Lanai City since September. One fire was started with a small cloth and an accelerant, police reported. “So far, the only damages have been to grass and open fields,” according...