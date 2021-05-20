Possible Brush Fire..

Brush fire off Highway 101 southbound at Castillo Street Off-Ramp. There are two separate problems at play here. The first is how we manage fire hazards. Even if we eliminate the so called homeless problem, the fire hazard would remain. We have chosen not to address fire hazards in our community, so we will continue to live with a high fire risk with or without the “homeless”. The “homeless” problem is really a mental health and addiction crisis. The kindest description I have heard for our current approach to the problem is “compassionate neglect.” I would personally use much stronger language. Allowing addicts and the mentally ill to wither and die on our streets is harmful to them and harmful to the rest of our community. The solution is pretty simple, but we are unwilling to implement it. In 1955, there were nearly 560,000 mental hospital beds in this country, 337 beds per 100,000 population. Today we have about 38,000 beds, only about 12 per 100,000 population. In order to solve the problem, we need to get the addicted and mentally ill off the streets and provide them with the care and treatment they need. It’s the humane thing to do and it would clean up our streets. See this paper regarding the decline in psychiatric hospital beds. https://www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org/storage/documents/going-going-gone.pdf.