newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers to perform solo music at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

By Songwriter
Winston-Salem Journal
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVE CONCERT: Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers is touring in support of his new solo album, "Truer Picture." He will perform at 8 p.m. May 27 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.Hillsborough-based Yep Roc Records recently released the album digitally, and a CD and LP will follow on July 9. A Greensboro native, Sharp is banjoist, singer and chief songwriter for the six-member band, formed while its core group were students at UNC-Chapel Hill. He wrote many of the songs on “Truer Picture” while he and other band members were on lockdown like the rest of the world with the COVID-19 pandemic. “A lot of it is a reaction to all the events of last year — the isolation, the unrest, all the strong feelings that made up everybody’s life last year,” Sharp said. Tickets are $17-$25 at tinyurl.com/hw6nyuh7. Visit theramkat.com or grahamsharp.com.

journalnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#Yep Roc Records#Unc Chapel Hill#Live Concert#July#Tickets#Truer Picture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Music
Related
Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Area venues start to reopen after pandemic closed them down

GREENSBORO — Each morning, voicemails greeted Ric Gutiérrez at The Barn Dinner Theatre. “When are you going to open?” they asked Gutiérrez, general manager and producer. Gutiérrez finally has an answer. On June 19, the long-running dinner theater on Stagecoach Trail will reopen with “9 to 5.”. It’s the same...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro-nc.gov

Creative Greensboro Residency Offers Film Workshops Beginning May 19

Creative Greensboro has welcomed filmmaker Kemari Bryant for the latest GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency. Bryant's residency will explore the process of film-making through a series of community workshops where a team of professionals will work together to write, direct, and develop a new film. The workshops will...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Photos: Carolina Blues Festival

The annual Carolina Blues Festival, which went fully virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, returned to LeBauer Park on Saturday, drawing hundreds to the in-person event in downtown Greensboro. The festival also offered virtual programming for those unable to attend.
Winston-salem, NCWXII 12

Winston-Salem Art Anthology Series 'revitalizes' neighborhood leading up to Juneteenth

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Art displays will be popping up in one Winston-Salem neighborhood every weekend through Juneteenth as a way to bring new life to the community. Artist Kayyum Hallah and the rest of the neighborhood association decided to put the installations in Happy Hill at the intersection of Alder and Mock streets. The clock tower strikes a moment in history for the oldest Black neighborhood in the city.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Arts briefs: ARTC Theatre to present “Savannah Sipping Society”

ARTC Theatre will present “Savannah Sipping Society” at 110 W. Seventh St. in Winston-Salem. “Savannah Sipping Society,” written by Jones Hope Wooten, is a comedy about four Southern woman, all needing to “rev up” their lives in their middle years — divorced, widowed, fired and seeking her special place. Performances...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Wilkesboro, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro-nc.gov

Plan Your Summer at Greensboro Online

Looking for COVID-safe summer plans? The City has you covered with Greensboro Online. Greensboro Online is the go-to spot to find in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, programs, and events sponsored by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Creative Greensboro. “While we’re excited that...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Pet Shop calendar of events

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. Drive-thru, wear masks and stay in motor vehicle. $9, rabies (one-year and three-year, rabies certificate required for three-year); $9, distemper; $25, microchipping. Cats in carriers, dogs on leashes. Lee Dawkins, 336-953-0925. Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m....
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

John Railey: Terry's mom keeps 'the Circle' going

Te’ore Terry comes to his mother in dreams. Three months after he was fatally shot in Winston-Salem, on Valentine’s Day, Te’ore comes to Velma Terry. “His spirit is strong and I believe it is strong because his murder is not solved,” she said last week. “He’s comforting his mother, letting me know he’s got me.”
High Point, NCgreensboro.com

High Point Museum exhibit, webinar examine 'Green Book' history

HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum is shining a spotlight on "The Negro Motorist Green Book" and its significance in Guilford County and North Carolina. The museum is displaying a traveling exhibit, "Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina," and the High Point Historical Society will host a webinar at 10 a.m. Wednesday focusing on two of the county's "Green Book" sites: Magnolia House in Greensboro and the old Kilby Hotel in High Point, said Sara Blanchett, curator of education at the museum.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Religion calendar: Saturday, May 15

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. All services are offered on the Facebook page “Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.” Additionally each Sunday, the 9 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary and the 11 a.m. contemporary worship “Ignite” in the worship center, are available for in-person worship in the church’s worship center. Physical distancing, mask protocol and contact tracing guidelines are observed. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

2 the Rescue: Meet Scar

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Scar decided he wanted to be pet of the week this week. Walking into the cat room, Scar practically turned himself upside down to get my attention this morning. Scar is a male one year old domestic shorthair. Because of his coloring he can also be...
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem floral company gains $50,000 NC Idea grant

A Winston-Salem floral company is one of eight recipients of a $50,000 grant from the spring 2021 NC Idea Seed funding cycle, the nonprofit group said Thursday. Stemz’ focus is on connecting local flower farms to floral designers. NC Idea is a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and...