Salem-Keizer Public Schools expects that all students will dress in a way that is appropriate for the school day or for any school-sponsored event. Student dress choices should respect the intent to sustain a community that is inclusive of a diverse range of identities. The primary responsibility for a student’s attire resides with the student and their parent(s) or guardian(s). Please review the information in the link. If the link does not open for you, please copy and paste into your favorite web browser.