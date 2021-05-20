newsbreak-logo
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joins Mother-Daughter Fairytale ‘Tuesday’ From A24

By Cassandra Reichelt
mxdwn.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDescribed as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” Tuesday is an upcoming A24 film has added Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus to join in on the fun adventure. Irish actor Lola Petticrew will star in the film as the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’s character named Tuesday. Petticrew has starred in indie comedies A Bump Along the Way and Dating Amber.

movies.mxdwn.com
