Tested: 1993 Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Chevrolet 454SS
From the July 1993 issue of Car and Driver. The photograph above tells you most everything you need to know about these two trucks. They're bad boys. Tire-smoking brutes. Terminator trucks. The paint jobs are lust red. From any angle, they're good-looking and muscular—and if it were possible, they'd be wearing jeans. They're looking for trouble. These are the New Muscle Cars of Middle America, the horse flesh for the neo-cowboy.