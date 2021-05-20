newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tested: 1993 Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Chevrolet 454SS

By Barry Winfield
CAR AND DRIVER
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the July 1993 issue of Car and Driver. The photograph above tells you most everything you need to know about these two trucks. They're bad boys. Tire-smoking brutes. Terminator trucks. The paint jobs are lust red. From any angle, they're good-looking and muscular—and if it were possible, they'd be wearing jeans. They're looking for trouble. These are the New Muscle Cars of Middle America, the horse flesh for the neo-cowboy.

www.caranddriver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F150#Ford Trucks#Pickup Trucks#Sports Cars#Used Cars#Chrysler#Godzilla#The Special Vehicle Team#Svt#454ss#Ford Lightning#Chevy Interior#Firestone Firehawk Gta#Chevy Fans#High Performance Trucks#Sport Trucks#Heavy Duty Springs#Axle Solid Axle Brakes#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

1970 Chevy Nova Yenko Deuce Heads To Auction In Indy

The 1969 Chevy Nova Yenko SC 427 may have been a step too far, and Don Yenko knew it. He was quoted as saying he knew the cars were “lethal,” with the brawny 450-horsepower 427 Big Block stuffed into what was otherwise considered a lightweight economy car. Insurance companies balked at insuring such a beast. Emissions regulations were on the way courtesy of the Clean Air Act. The writing was on the wall. Mr. Yenko decided to build a somewhat tamer Nova for the 1970 model year, using a Small Block 350. Despite utilizing the Mouse Motor, the Nova still had to be worthy of the Yenko name.
CarsHooniverse

Ford to use Lightning name for upcoming electric F-150

It’s been on the way for a while now, and it’s closer than ever. The all-electric Ford F-150 is set to be revealed on May 19th. Before that happens, we have a name for the thing; the F-150 Lightning. And you know what? I’m totally fine with that!. This makes...
CarsThe Auto Chanel

Ford to Reveal All-Electric F-150 Lightning May 19

– Ford’s smartest, most innovative truck yet will be all-electric and called F-150 Lightning. The all-new F-150 Lightning will be revealed May 19 at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn and livestreamed for millions to watch. The F-150 Lightning brings stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series, America’s best-selling vehicle,...
CarsPosted by
Forbes Advisor

Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Pickup Confirmed

Forbes Wheels independently tests and reviews cars and automotive accessories. We may earn an affiliate commission from links on our site. The analysis and opinions are our own. Ford confirmed today it would resurrect the “Lightning” name for its upcoming F-150 EV pickup. The confirmation comes by way of a...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2011 Cyber Gray Metallic Chevrolet Equinox

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Carsfordauthority.com

Gorgeous 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra R Hot Wheels Is An RLC Exclusive

While most of us grew up collecting Hot Wheels cars, that hobby isn’t exclusive to younger folks anymore. These days, plenty of grownups still buy and collect these tiny toy cars, and the company that makes them obliges by cranking out some seriously cool, limited-edition models, too. That now includes this very cool Hot Wheels 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra R, which is only available to Red Line Club (RLC) members.
Carsmusclecarsandtrucks.com

HENNESSEY SAYS GOODBYE TO 1200 HP CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1 1LE RESURRECTION

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is already a monstrous performance vehicle. With 650 horsepower, sticky tires and trick aero, it’s an incredible all around performer. But in the world of 760 horsepower Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 coupes and 797 horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeyes, it’s understandable that some people are looking for a little more performance. But Hennessey Performance Engineering have taken the Camaro ZL1 1LE beyond, “a little more performance” with the Resurrection, which has almost double the power of the standard car. And after a 20 unit run, they’ve just finished production on one of the most insane street legal muscle cars ever made.
Colorado StateRoanoke Times

2015 Black Chevrolet Colorado

Nice. Heated Seats, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HMD... ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK, 8 DI... Hitch CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Seats....
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Spy Shots Show An Off-Road-Ready Pickup

With Ford and Ram battling it out for off-road supremacy, there’s one brand noticeably absent from the fight – Chevy. The Bowtie brand doesn’t have a truck capable of competing with the F-150 Raptor and TRX, though that could soon change. Spy shots from UTV Driver captured what appears to be the Silverado ZR2 out testing in Tennessee alongside other variants of the truck.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE First Test: Its Own Thing

It seems that nearly every review of the Chevrolet Camaro compares it to the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, and with good reason—these three nameplates are historic foes going back 50 years. Well, Constant Reader, that won't happen today, because the subject of this test is the four-cylinder 2021 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE, an endangered species that combines the Camaro's smallest engine with the SS model's suspension.
Buying CarsAutoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1988 Chrysler LeBaron Turbo Sedan

Lee Iacocca's K-Cars saved Chrysler from certain oblivion in the aftermath of the 1979 federal bailout, but most of the members of the many-branched K Family Tree were really built on modified K platforms. The only genuine, 100%-K machines sold in the United States were the Dodge Aries/400/600, Plymouth Reliant, and Chrysler LeBaron; today's Colorado-found Junkyard Gem is a rare example of the very last year of the K-based LeBaron.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Cadillac Escalade-V, Scary Nissan 350Z Wreck, Corvette Z06 Benchmarked Against Ferrari 458: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Bugatti already sells lamps, chairs and a bed for your home, and now it’s turned pool hustler with the release of this carbon fiber table. Intended for use on superyachts, it even features a motorized gimbal to keep the playing surface level out on the water.
Carsmotorillustrated.com

Chevrolet Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition Is a 710HP TRX Fighter

Ford and Ram have their high-powered trucks in the Raptor and TRX. It’s Chevy’s turn. The Yenko/SC Silverado is prepared by Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE). True GM full-size truck fans must have felt a little left out over the last nine months or so. While Chevy’s main competitors got new super-trucks, the Silverado was essentially left behind. Once more, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) comes to the aid of those who need more “truck” from their Silverado.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Chevrolet Corvette vs. Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0: Mid-Engine Showdown

Brand tribalists will hate this comparison between our long-term 2021 Chevrolet C8 Corvette and the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0. Speed-actuated decklid spoiler alert: There's a first-place finish at the end, but it's a two-piece ranking of our conflicted preferences. Frustrating, right? Everyone loves a winner, no one aspires...
Carsgmauthority.com

This 1967 Chevy C10 Custom Needs A New Home: Video

The collector car market continues to burn white hot, and classic trucks remains one of the hottest segments. This 1967 Chevy C10 has been beautifully restored, with some tasteful upgrades thrown in. This Chevy C10, recipient of a frame-off custom build, has been refinished in a glossy metallic silver done...
CarsAutoblog

SVE-modified Yenko S/C Chevy Silverado boasts 710 horspower

While Chevrolet has not yet responded with a Silverado pickup to face off against the mega-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX, it hasn't taken the tuner market very long to step in and fill that void. Specifically, Special Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has just announced a new Yenko S/C Chevy Silverado California Edition with a TRX-matching 710 horsepower.
Carsamicohoops.net

The Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 pleases us

Chevrolet She was using a Ferrari 458 Italia in some road tests for her next monster – Corvette C8 Z06. The sportier version of the iconic American two-seat sedan (Courtesy of Future ZR1Already in development and we know its aspirations are very high, so the manufacturer set its sights on the aforementioned wild horse. We don’t know if it’s going to be faster, but we do know sound It is just the same as we can see in Video Who heads these lines.