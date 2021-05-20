Tested: 1993 Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Chevrolet 454SS

The 1969 Chevy Nova Yenko SC 427 may have been a step too far, and Don Yenko knew it. He was quoted as saying he knew the cars were “lethal,” with the brawny 450-horsepower 427 Big Block stuffed into what was otherwise considered a lightweight economy car. Insurance companies balked at insuring such a beast. Emissions regulations were on the way courtesy of the Clean Air Act. The writing was on the wall. Mr. Yenko decided to build a somewhat tamer Nova for the 1970 model year, using a Small Block 350. Despite utilizing the Mouse Motor, the Nova still had to be worthy of the Yenko name.