A researcher, author and mother explains the educational path that led her to publish children’s books about science. In the labyrinth of overcrowded lab offices that is the fourth floor of Tupper Hall, there is one more lab squeezed in: the Griffith Lab. Dr. Theanne Griffith is one of the newest faculty members in the Department of Physiology and Membrane Biology at the UC Davis School of Medicine. Her new lab is devoted to determining the molecular and cellular mechanisms of the transmission of thermal sensation in the body.