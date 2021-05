Mar 1, 2021; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays Nick Allgeyer #83 poses during media day at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: MLB photos via USA TODAY Sports. The Toronto Blue Jays have expereienced their fair share of injuries to begin the season, with multiple members of the pitching corps missing time like Hyun Jin Ryu, Robbie Ray, Tom Hatch, David Phelps; the list goes on and on. While some have returned back to the rotation/bullpen, a few others are still making their way back to the roster, leaving open spots on the Blue Jays pitching staff with numerous prospects having to fill in the gaps.