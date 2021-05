“Plead my cause, O Lord, with them that strive with me; Fight against them who fight against me. Take hold of shield and buckler, and stand up for mine help. Draw out also the spear, And stop the way against them that persecute me. Say to my soul, ‘I am thy salvation.’ Let those be confounded and put to shame that seek after my soul. Let them be turned back and brought to confusion that devise my hurt. Let them be as chaff before the wind. And let the angel of the LORD chase them…” ~ Psalm 35:1-5 AKJV.