newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

CalFire Community Grants 5/19/21

By Name
sierracountyprospect.org
 10 hours ago

CAL FIRE Urban and Community Forestry Grants Now Available. CAL FIRE is pleased to announce the release of the 2021/2022 Urban and Community Forestry Grants Guidelines and concept proposal form. Concept proposals will be due on July 14, 2021. Grant types offered include Urban Forest Expansion and Improvement, Urban Forest Management Activities, and Urban Forest Education and Workforce Development. For more information, please click on the button below to visit the Urban and Community Forestry Grants page on the CAL FIRE website.

www.sierracountyprospect.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calfire#Cal Fire#Non Profit Organizations#Forest Management#Community Development#Project Development#Community Education#Urban Development#Calfire Community Grants#The Grant Guidelines#Grant Types#Eligible Entities#Counties#Districts#Concept Proposal Form#Prospective Applicants#Cities#Questions#Link#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Douglas, NEomahadailyrecord.com

LEARNING COMMUNITY PUBLIC NOTICES 5/17/21

Notice is hereby given that the Coordinating Council of the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties will conduct a Public Meeting on May 20, 2021 commencing at 6:00 p.m. at the Learning Community Center of North Omaha, Community Room, 1612 North 24th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68110. A copy of the meeting agenda, which is kept continually current, is available for public inspection from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Learning Community office, 1612 N. 24th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68110 and on the Internet at www.learningcommunityds.org.
Warm Springs, ORkwso.org

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/6/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported no new cases of COVID-19 from 25 tests conducted on Wednesday at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.
Grayling, MIcityofgrayling.org

5-27-21 CDBG Grant Public Hearing Notice

The Grayling City Council has scheduled a Special Meeting On. In the Council Chambers at the Grayling City Hall,. IMPROVEMENT PROJECT/GRANT REQUEST. And any items pertaining to the Grant application/submission. Lisa K Johnson. City Clerk.
Saint Joseph, MINiles Daily Star

UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

ST. JOSEPH — Anna Murphy, CEO and president of United Way of Southwest Michigan, has been selected to join the newly formed United Way Worldwide Business Strategy Task Force. The Business Strategy Task Force was established in April by the Board of Trustees of United Way Worldwide to give voice...
EducationWinona Daily News

Agenda 5-19-21 Regular Meeting

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021 7:00PM MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL COMMONS And virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us The health of District employees, School Board members and the community is our number one priority. Therefore, the district will be taking precautionary measures consistent with CDC recommendations and the Governor's orders for those attending in person. Face coverings, social distancing, limiting attendance to 50% of capacity and hand sanitization will all be required for in person attendance. AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; in the Vernon Times on5/12/21; at banks and post offices in De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa and Stoddard; at Pronto, Ferryville Cheese Store and Red Mound Store on 5/14/21 and broadcast over WVRQ Radio 4.0 Approve Agenda 5.0 Reorganization: Nominate & Elect New Officers 5.1 President 5.2 Vice-President 5.3 Treasurer 5.4 Clerk 5.5 Board Correspondent 5.6 WASB Delegate and Alternate Delegate 5.7 CESA 4 Delegate 5.8 Board Committee Assignments 5.9 Board Meeting Dates 5.10 Discuss Official Newspaper 6.0 Public Comment Time 7.0 COMMITTEE AND OTHER REPORTS 7.1 Finance & Personnel Committee Report 7.2 Building, Grounds & Transportation Committee Report 7.3 Policy Committee Report 8.0 BUSINESS 8.1 Approval of Receipts and Expenditures 8.2 Approval of Minutes dated 4/19/21 8.3 Resignations, Hiring, Transfers and Approval of Volunteers 8.4 Donations 8.5 Fund 80 8.6 2021 Summer Meal Program 8.7 2021-2022 Support Staff Letters of Intent 8.8 2021-2022 WIAA Membership Renewal 8.9 2021-2022 Open Enrollment Applications 8.10 2021-2022 CESA 4 Contracts 8.11 2021-2022 Extra-Curricular Contracts for Fall & Year Round Activities 8.12 Student Teaching Agreement with UW-Superior 8.13 Outdoor Inclusive Area 8.14 Administration Compensation Contracts 9.0 REPORTS 9.1 Principals' & Directors' Reports 9.2 District Administrator's Report 10.0 CORRESPONDENCE 11.0 CLOSED SESSION WI Stats. Consideration of adjourning to closed session pursuant to Wis. Stat. §19.85(1)(c) to consider the employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises. 12.0 RECONVENE INTO OPEN SESSION 13.0 ACTION ITEMS FROM CLOSED SESSION 14.0 ITEMS FOR THE JUNE 2021 BOARD MEETING 15.0 ADJOURNMENT As a reminder, the school board is a meeting held in public and is open to the public to attend. The Board by vote may take action on any or all of the known items listed in the agenda. Changes to the agenda may be made up to 24 hours prior to board meetings. Changes will be posted at each school site. 5/12 LAC78784 WNAXLP.
Moultrie, GATifton Gazette

Canfor establishes SRTC scholarship

MOULTRIE — The Southern Regional Technical College Foundation has announced the creation of a scholarship from Canfor, a global leader in the manufacturing of sustainable forest products with operations in Georgia. The company’s U.S. operations, Canfor Southern Pine, will contribute $35,000 that will focus on education and training for the...
Holyoke, MAholyoke.org

COVID 19 Report Holyoke 5-14-21

STOP THE SPREAD TESTING HAS BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH SPTEMBER 30th. WALK UP COVID-19 Testing Site in Holyoke. The walk-up COVID testing site is at the War Memorial, located at 310 Appleton Street. The lot at 323 Appleton Street may still be used as parking for the test site. Hours of operation will not change at this time.
Milton, DECape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/12/21

A huge, church-wide yard sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15, rain or shine, at the Crossing, 15183 Coastal Highway, near Milton. Furniture, electronics, housewares, kitchenware, sporting goods, clothes, toys, jewelry and much more will be available. All proceeds will benefit community children in need.
Oakdale, CAescalontimes.com

Community Briefs 5-12-21

The first official ‘Team Captain’ meeting for the Relay For Life of Greater Stanislaus County is scheduled for Wednesday evening, May 12 at 6 p.m. The in-person 24-hour Relay For Life combining the Oakdale/Modesto/Turlock relay events is set for October at John Thurman Field in Modesto. Team captains and any team members interested are encouraged to attend the Zoom meeting on May 12. It is hoped the June team captain meeting can he held in person. To access the meeting, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82056550603.
San Saba, TXsansabatexas.com

COVID-19 Update 5-06-21

ACTIVE – 2 — San Saba County = 1. This IS still a good idea…. Keep trying to protect yourself and those around you!. wash your hands, wear your mask, pay attention to your surroundings and, mostly, be kind!. Marsha Hardy. Emergency Management. Coordinator.