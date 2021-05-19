Sailor Ravine Repairs 5/19/21

2017 STORM DAMAGE REPAIR SAILOR RAVINE ROAD PROJECT. Notice is given that the Sierra County Department of Public Works is soliciting sealed bids for the Sierra County 2017 Storm Damage Repair Sailor Ravine Road Project. The successful contractor will be responsible for the provision of all equipment, materials, and labor necessary for the complete storm damage repair to existing roadway. This work includes but is not limited to provision of all construction surveying and job site management, Contractor supplied Biologist, structural excavation, embankment construction, geosynthetic reinforcement, drainage system construction including placing rock slope protection materials, install all required erosion control and clean and remove all construction debris from construction site in accordance with the approved plans. A General Class A contractor’s license or other applicable specialty license is required. All documents relating to this project can be downloaded from the Sierra County Website at www.sierracounty.ca.gov or transmitted electronically at no charge. Documents may be obtained at the office of the Department of Public Works, P.O. Box 98 Downieville, CA 95936 (Telephone: 530-289-3201) and may be seen at said office. There is a $50.00 non-refundable charge for each physical set of documents and an additional charge of $10.00 if bid documents are mailed.