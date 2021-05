The explosive growth in the cost of U.S. elections has continued to raise questions about the role of money in politics and its degree of influence on elections. Recent election cycles have shattered campaign fundraising and spending records: the unprecedented 2020 U.S. election cycle cost nearly $14 billion in presidential and congressional campaign spending, exceeding the spending amounts witnessed in the 2012 and 2016 U.S. federal campaign cycles combined. For context, the amount of spending poured into 2020 U.S. races alone would eclipse the GDPs of nearly one in three countries globally.