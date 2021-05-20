Jason Eady Announces New Album “To The Passage of Time”

Now in his 50s, musician Charlie Parr takes stock of his life. If you could just go back, even for a minute, you’d forget how you don’t even know what it was you’ve lost, he sings over rumbling guitar in his new song, “Last of the Better Days Ahead.” The title track to his forthcoming record, announced today (May 5), finds the Minnesota native meditating on “perceived loss, on pining for a thing from my past and not realizing that what I’m really nostalgic for is something far more intangible than something I once owned,” he shares.