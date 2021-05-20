Jason Eady Announces New Album “To The Passage of Time”
The singing Texas troubadour, and the Godfather of the Sequestered Songwriters Jason Eady will be back with his eighth studio album on August 27th called To The Passage of Time. Featuring Geoff Queen on steel and dobro, Noah Jeffries on mandolin and fiddle, Brian Ferguson on drums, Mark Williams on bass and cello, and harmony vocals by Courtney Patton and Jamie Lin Wilson, To The Passage of Time was produced by Jason Eady's longtime friend Gordy Quist of Band of Heathens.