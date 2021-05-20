newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jason Eady Announces New Album “To The Passage of Time”

By Trigger
savingcountrymusic.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe singing Texas troubadour, and the Godfather of the Sequestered Songwriters Jason Eady will be back with his eighth studio album on August 27th called To The Passage of Time. Featuring Geoff Queen on steel and dobro, Noah Jeffries on mandolin and fiddle, Brian Ferguson on drums, Mark Williams on bass and cello, and harmony vocals by Courtney Patton and Jamie Lin Wilson, To The Passage of Time was produced by Jason Eady’s longtime friend Gordy Quist of Band of Heathens.

www.savingcountrymusic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Album#Rock Band#Rock Music#New Music#Dance Music#Band Of Heathens#Red Dirt#French#Sc#Al Zydeco#Lytle Land Cattle 5 29#The Hunt Store 6 16#Il#Terry Bison Ranch 8 18#Wa#Saxon Pub 8 28#Manitou Springs Co#Knucklehead#Ga#Wagner House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Charlie Parr Announces New Album, ‘Last of the Better Days Ahead’

Now in his 50s, musician Charlie Parr takes stock of his life. If you could just go back, even for a minute, you’d forget how you don’t even know what it was you’ve lost, he sings over rumbling guitar in his new song, “Last of the Better Days Ahead.” The title track to his forthcoming record, announced today (May 5), finds the Minnesota native meditating on “perceived loss, on pining for a thing from my past and not realizing that what I’m really nostalgic for is something far more intangible than something I once owned,” he shares.
EntertainmentPosted by
Pitchfork

TORRES Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

TORRES, aka singer-songwriter Mackenzie Scott, has announced a new album called Thirstier. The follow-up to last year’s Silver Tongue arrives July 30 via Merge. Today’s announcement comes with the release of the lead single, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head.” Watch the music video (shot in Scott’s apartment with her partner) below, and scroll down for the album art (by Jenna Gribbon), tracklist, and a string of North American and European tour dates.
Musictreblezine.com

Torres announces new album, Thirstier

Torres has announced a new album. On July 30, Mackenzie Scott will release Thirstier via Merge Records. Scott recorded the album with Rob Ellis and Peter Miles, and says of the album in a press release, “I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life. I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.” The first single is titled “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head,” and you can hear it below.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Styx Announces New Album, Coinciding With 2021 Tour

Styx have announced a new studio album, Crash of the Crown, their first in four years. The June 18 release coincides with the start of their 2021 summer tour. They’ll be appearing with many other classic rock bands including REO Speedwagon, .38 Special, and Collective Soul. Tickets for many of the dates, as well as exclusive VIP packages, are on sale here. See the itinerary below.