NHREG retiree: School district in better shape

 11 hours ago

After six years as superintendent of the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NRHEG) Public Schools, Dale Carlson is stepping down effective June 30. “The most meaningful aspect of being the NRHEG superintendent has been the opportunity to work alongside and be part of a staff that is committed to kids. That’ll be something I’m going to miss, working alongside caring professionals who are committed to helping students learn and grow every day,” he said. “I’m so appreciative of their commitment to the kids and our communities.”

