The Benzie County Record Patriot is celebrating active members and veterans of the armed forces, and is seeking submissions from veterans, active members and their families. The Record Patriot will have a special page listing the names of veterans and active duty members of the armed forces in the May 26 edition of the paper. Veterans and active duty members can submit their names, branch of military, where they served and years of service, along with a photo, to be placed on the page to scard@poioneergroup.com.