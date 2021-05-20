Drug court grad takes charge of his recovery

Two men were taken into custody Thursday by the Drug Enforcement Administration after being indicted on federal drug charges. 59-year-old Ronnie Moreland, of Bertrand, and 52-year-old Paul Hale, of Benton, were federally indicted Tuesday on four counts of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute meth. The indictments were handed down by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri as a result of multiple agency and county investigations. The arrest warrants were the culmination of investigations and arrests over a year-long period by New Madrid Police Department, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Miner Police Department, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, DEA and the SEMO Drug Task Force. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.