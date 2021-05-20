newsbreak-logo
Drug court grad takes charge of his recovery

steelecountytimes.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a recent Steele Waseca Drug Court (SWDC) virtual graduation ceremony, Third District Court Judge Joseph A. Bueltel reminded attendees that addiction can hit anyone. He went on to congratulate Gerald Pettipiece, the court’s 70th graduate. Since its inception in July 2014, SWDC Coordinator Nicole Gram said, the drug court...

