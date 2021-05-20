newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Rotating infielders: Giants put Wilmer Flores on injured list, bring Donovan Solano back

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Gabe Kapler said before Wednesday's game at Cincinnati that Flores' hamstring strain is considered mild and he should not miss extensive time, certainly nothing on the order of yet another injured second baseman, Tommy La Stella, who was placed on the 60-day IL on Tuesday with a hamstring strain. Solano had been scheduled to play nine innings Wednesday to wrap up his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, but Kapler said that if a player is able to play a full game on a rehab stint t...

www.giants365.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Injured List#Mlb#Baseball#Rehab#Il#Triple A Sacramento#Manager Gabe Kapler#La#Cincinnati
Related
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Solano: Making progress

Solano is making progress in his recovery from his strained right calf, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The veteran infielder has been out for just shy of two weeks but advanced to running sprints Monday. It's not clear exactly when he'll be back, but the Giants could use him soon, as fellow second baseman Tommy La Stella is expected to be out until June with a strained hamstring.
Times Union

San Francisco-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham called out on strikes. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to right field. Manny Machado flies out to shallow center field to Steven Duggar. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow infield, Wilmer Flores to Brandon Belt. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Giants...
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Dealing with lower back tightness

Flores was removed from Friday's game against the Padres with lower back tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Flores left Friday's game in the top of the fifth inning, and manager Gabe Kapler revealed after the game that the 29-year-old is dealing with a back issue. It's not yet clear whether Flores will be forced to miss additional time.
MLBNBC Sports

Where Giants turn to with La Stella missing 4-to-6 weeks

The Giants have been coy about Donovan Solano's timetable for return. There was no ambiguity with Tommy La Stella, their other second baseman. Manager Gabe Kapler said La Stella, who went on the IL on Tuesday morning, will likely miss four to six weeks with a left hamstring strain. La Stella was hurt while running home in Sunday's win over the Padres. He said he felt a little tightness on his RBI triple and then the hamstring really grabbed as he sprinted home on a grounder. An MRI confirmed a moderate strain.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants place Tommy La Stella on IL, recall Jason Vosler and Conner Menez

May 5—Tommy La Stella, the latest Giants infielder to go down with a muscle strain, was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, joining another of the team's second basemen, Donovan Solano. Manager Gabe Kapler said that La Stella has a moderate (Grade 2) strain and is expected to miss...
Yardbarker

Giants upset about umpire Adam Hamari’s strike calls on Wilmer Flores

The San Francisco Giants are upset over some strike calls made during an at-bat by Wilmer Flores in a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday night. Flores was the second batter in the top of the ninth inning with his team down 3-2. Flores was facing Padres closer Mark Melancon, who struck him out on three straight cutters looking.
MLBOroville Mercury-Register

SF Giants notes: Strike zone expands to aid Melancon, hurt Flores in 9th inning

With the Giants down by a run and looking for a ninth-inning rally against Padres closer Mark Melancon on Friday, Wilmer Flores did his best to stay disciplined. Flores took three consecutive pitches from Melancon off the outside corner and should have found himself in a hitter’s count, but home plate umpire Adam Hamari had other ideas.
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Belts homer in loss

Flores went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored during Tuesday's loss at Colorado. Flores tacked on a pair of insurance runs for the Giants with his long ball against Mychal Givens in the sixth inning. However, the Rockies put together a seventh-inning rally for the win. Flores, who now has two long balls this season, was making his fourth straight start due to infielder Tommy La Stella's (hamstring) recent move to the injured list.
knbr.com

Giants may talk to MLB after ‘frustration’ with strike zone

Wilmer Flores is fairly unflappable — can’t remember him once flapping — so when Gabe Kapler noticed the slugger looking back at the home-plate umpire in disbelief, it was not ordinary annoyance. Flores saw three pitches from old friend Mark Melancon in Friday night’s ninth inning at Petco Park. The...
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores hitting sixth for San Francisco on Saturday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Flores will make his sixth appearance at second base after Tommy La Stella was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup against lefty Blake Snell, our models project Flores to score 11.1 FanDuel points...
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Steals base in win

Flores went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 3-1 win over Texas. Flores got aboard with a single in the eighth inning and promptly stole second base. That was his first steal attempt of the season. He's apparently feeling better after experiencing some minor lower-back tightness Friday versus San Diego. The 29-year-old Flores has a .207/.293/.322 slash line with two home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 99 plate appearances. His spot in the lineup should be fairly safe as the Giants cope with injuries to Tommy La Stella (hamstring) and Donovan Solano (calf).
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Solano: Rehab assignment begins

Solano (calf) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Solano has been out with a calf strain for over three weeks but appears to be close to returning to the active roster. He'd gotten off to a good start before suffering the injury, hitting .300 through 50 at-bats.
McCovey Chronicles

Once again the Giants were done in by a 6-run inning

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants led the Colorado Rockies 6-2, and needed to record one lone out to secure a doubleheader sweep and a series victory. You know what happened next. They gave up 6 runs without ever recording that out, and lost in true Coors Field fashion. And then they lost again on Wednesday, turning a series that was 99% of the way to being successful into a bit of a failure.
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Takes seat Sunday

Flores is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports. Flores will head to the bench Sunday after starting the past 13 games and posting a .553 OPS. Mauricio Dubon will start at the keystone Sunday for San Francisco in the series finale.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants prospects rundown 5/15: Tyler Beede’s rehab continues

Big leaguers Tyler Beede and Donovan Solano added a couple of extra-base hits to his already impressive total this season. Who else stood out?. Make sure to revisit our daily SF Giants prospect rundowns to keep up with each of their minor-league affiliates. If you do not feel well acclimated to the prospects throughout the farm system, you might want to revisit our prospect week articles that detailed the system from the top prospect to lower-level fringes. If you’re just interested in the biggest names, then the preseason SF Giants top 31 prospects list is the one-stop-shop for you.
MLB

Vosler optioned to clear spot for Cueto

The Giants optioned infielder Jason Vosler to Triple-A Sacramento to clear a spot on the 26-man roster for right-hander Johnny Cueto, who returned from the injured list to start against the Padres on Sunday at Oracle Park. Vosler, 27, has appeared in eight games for the Giants since making his...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Rotation Should Be Back To Normal Pretty Soon

Apr 26, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) wipes his face after being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation was the clear strength of the...
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Reinstated from injured list

Yastrzemski (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Yastrzemski isn't in Friday's lineup against the Padres, but he'll be available off the bench. Mike Tauchman will start in right field and bat eighth. However, manager Gabe Kapler expects Yastrzemski to return to the lineup for the next two games, Slusser reports.
Frankfort Times

Mets to put deGrom on injured list with right side tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom will be placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest. The Mets said an MRI on Sunday night was...