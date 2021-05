(Harlan) The Harlan Cyclones will look to put their best foot forward when they compete on Thursday at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Track Meet. Harlan boys coach Sam Brummer say they want to go out and compete. “Obviously this meet has been circled on the calendar for a while.” Brummer says, “We really just want to go out and compete and stack up against other teams in our conference and see how the chips fall. We feel good about the things we are taking up there. The kids just have to show what we’ve seen in practice and at our other meets now and hit it.”