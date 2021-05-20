newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

SHINE chooses Netherlands as spot for a second nuclear medicine plant

By Neil Johnson njohnson@gazettextra.com
Janesville Gazette
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder plans by radioisotope manufacturer SHINE Medical Technologies, Janesville and the Netherlands community of Veendam will become corporate sister cities of sorts. SHINE announced that in tandem with its ongoing buildout of a nuclear medicine production factory in Janesville, it has chosen Veendam, Netherlands, as the site where it will build a twin production facility as early as 2023.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Medicine#Nuclear Tests#Clinical Medicine#Cancer Drugs#Veendam#The Gazette#Plant#Shine Officials#Commercial Production#Cancer Treatments#Chosen#Particle#European Physicians#Crucial Medical Tests#Company#International Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Related
BusinessGenomeWeb

Namocell, SingLab Technologies Ink Distribution Agreement for Singapore

NEW YORK – Namocell said on Monday that it has signed an agreement with SingLab Technologies to distribute its single-cell isolation systems in Singapore. The Mountain View, California-based company provides single-cell sorting and dispensing platforms for research and therapeutics development. "Advances in cell biology have created a new era of...
LifestyleTime Out Global

Norwegians choose Croatia as second-best vacation country for 2021

Travel company Apollo conducted a survey among its Norwegian customers in March of 2021. And the Norwegians' hottest holiday spot of choice this year was... 70% of Norwegians are planning a trip abroad in 2021, Norway Today reported earlier this month. Over 80% of the 1500 Norwegians surveyed gave two...
Energy IndustrySentinel

Global Nuclear Power Plant Market Technical Information, Growth, Size and Shares 2021-2027

“Global Nuclear Power Plant market 2021- 2027 Report” has been highlighted by Syndicate Market Research Organization and has Extensive data on factors that will amplify the growth of Nuclear Power Plant Market over the upcoming seven years. It additionally has an In-depth analysis of the industry’s competitive landscape, restraints, detailed information about different drivers, and opportunities. It Furnishes detailed data on the variables that will limit the development of Nuclear Power Plant Top Players ( EDF, Exelon Nuclear, Rosenergoatom, Duke Energy, Entergy Corporation, FirstEnergy, E.on, Kepco, NextEra Energy Resources LLC., Magnox, Tennessee Valley Authority, Japan Atomic Power, RWE, Dominion Resources, Southern Company STP Nuclear Operating Company, Tokyo Electric Power Co., Tohoku Electric Power, Xcel Energy, Suez Group, Detroit Edison Company, Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, Kansai Electric Power, Chubu Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power, Con Edison and Luminant Generation Company LLC ). The report covers key vital Points Regarding improvements of the market including acquisitions and consolidations, agreements, organizations, partnerships, new launches, research and advancement, coordinated efforts and joint endeavors / ventures, provincial extension of Major Participants engaged with the Nuclear Power Plant market on a worldwide and regional basis. also, representing the Nuclear Power Plant Market Factor Analysis- Porters Five Forces, CAGR value, EBITDA analysis, Market Entropy, CAPEX cycle, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, COGS Analysis, Patent/Trademark Analysis, gross profits, operating income, and Post COVID Impact Analysis.
Economydallassun.com

Germany airlifts second part of oxygen plant to India

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): A shipment carrying the second part of Oxygen generating plant from Germany landed in India on Friday, as the country fights the second devastating wave of COVID-19. The generating plant capable of generating up to 4 lakh litres of Oxygen per day, has been...
Energy Industryvestnikkavkaza.net

Repairs at Armenian nuclear power plant kick off

The operation of the Metsamor nuclear power plant (NPP) in Armenia has been suspended, the press service of the nuclear power plant informs, specifying that this is due to the annual scheduled repair, during which the complete unloading of the reactor core will be carried out. It is reported that...
ScienceNature.com

Radioactivity and radionuclides in deciduous teeth formed before the Fukushima-Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant accident

The Fukushima-Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FNPP) accident in March of 2011 released substantial amounts of radionuclides into the environment. We collected 4,957 deciduous teeth formed in children before the Fukushima accident to obtain precise control data for teeth formed after the accident. Radioactivity was measured using imaging plates (IP) and epidemiologically assessed using multivariate regression analysis. Additionally, we measured 90Sr, 137Cs, and natural radionuclides which might be present in teeth. Epidemiological studies of IP showed that the amount of radioactivity in teeth from Fukushima prefecture was similar to that from reference prefectures. We found that artificial radionuclides of 90Sr and 137Cs, which were believed to have originated from past nuclear disasters, and natural radionuclides including 40 K and daughter nuclides in the 238U and 232Th series contributed to the generation of radioactivity in teeth. We also found no evidence to suggest that radionuclides originating from the FNPP accident significantly contaminated pre-existing teeth. This is the first large-scale investigation of radioactivity and radionuclides in teeth. The present findings will be indispensable for future studies of teeth formed after the FNPP accident, which will fall out over the next several years and might be more contaminated with radionuclides.
Travelmilwaukeesun.com

Sri Lanka declares islandwide travel restrictions from May 21

COLOMBO, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan authorities on Monday announced that an islandwide travel restriction will be imposed at 11:00 p.m. local time on May 21 till 4:00 a.m. on May 25 in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19, General Shavendra Silva told Xinhua that once the islandwide travel restriction, which will be similar to a curfew, is lifted on the morning of May 25, it will be imposed once again at 11:00 p.m. on that day till 4:00 a.m. on May 28.