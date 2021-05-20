How to unlock John McClane in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The 80s are back in style in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in Season 3. We’re halfway through the current season and a new series of balance changes, weapons, game modes, and operators. Among these operators is John McClane, an action hero from the Die Hard franchise, played by Bruce Willis. There’s only one way to obtain this operator and add him to your growing collection of choices. It’s important to note that John McClane is an independent operator. He is not a skin for one of the other operators in the Black Ops or Warzone roster.