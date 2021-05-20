Mullane: Patterson Farmstead needs some TLC from Lower Makefield to survive
If the walls of the old Satterthwaite House could talk, they’d say, “Help!”. The historic frame home, parts which date to pre-Revolutionary Bucks County, is owned by Lower Makefield. It’s in poor shape. Windows are missing or are boarded or are covered with plastic sheeting. A shutter is missing, while others are cockeyed with age and neglect. The main water line has been cut. It’s unheated in winter, and there’s no cooling in summer. No paintbrush has touched the clapboard for 20 years, at least.www.theintell.com