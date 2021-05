Dylan Jacob McBurnett, 22 of Cedartown, GA was arrested this week after reports stated that he beat and imprisoned a woman in front of a child. Reports stated that he hit the woman in the face leaving a discolored mark under her eye. Police added that the incident occurred in front of a small child. Police also stated that McBurnett allegedly too the woman’s cell phone and leys and locked them in a safe and did not allow her to have access to them.