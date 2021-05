Chobani will hold its first-ever virtual career fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, according to a media release. “Since day one, we’ve focused on cultivating an energetic work environment that’s shared by more than 2,200 colleagues from diverse backgrounds and cultures,” Grace Zuncic, chief people and culture officer at Chobani, said in the release. “We believe that when you’re comfortable being yourself and truly love the work you do, amazing things can happen. We are thrilled to create a virtual career fair to connect with our friends and neighbors who want to learn more about the exciting opportunities at Chobani.”